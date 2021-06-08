LUNNY, Joan (née Fitzpatrick) – 10, Old Rossorry Road, Enniskillen, BT74-7LE, peacefully after a short illness in South West Acute Hospital. Widow of Kevin (MRCVS) and dearly loved mother of Frank, Siobhan (Brian Love), James (Chrisie), Declan (Singapore), Deirdre ( Pat Quinn) and Barry (Dublin). Her very much loved grandchildren, Declan, Páraic, Conall, Grace, Judith, Fionnuala and Conor.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 9th June at 11 am in St, Michael’s Church, Enniskillen which may be viewed on the Parish webcam, burial in Cross Cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the home, Requiem Mass and burial will be private to family, extended family and close friends.

Always loved and sadly missed by her family including her sisters Doley (Luton), Elena (Hugh) Walsall, Josephine (Tony) KInawley, her brothers Columba (Bridget) and Damian (Chubby), her sister-in-law Etta, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam