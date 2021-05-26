JACKMAN, Tony – Knocks, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Wednesday, 26th May 2021, peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband to Anna (nee Curran), and loving father of Paul (Lucia), Niall (Maura), Doñall (Joan), Tina McManus (Jason), Sinead Mallon (Seamus), and Sean (Donagh), brother of Gabriel, Hugo, and Anne (Cassidy). Predeceased by his brother Roy, RIP.

Reposing at his late residence until removal on Friday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am. Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Tony will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large family circle.

Family flowers only please; donations if desired to Marie Curie or Friends of the Cancer Centre, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLA

Tony’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.Churchservices.tv Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea.