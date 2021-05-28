CURLEY, Barney (Bernard Joseph) – Newmarket, UK; formerly Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh. Barney, philanthropist and retired racehorse trainer, passed away in peace at the family home on Sunday, May 23rd, 2021 with his family by his side. Husband to Maureen, father to his beloved Charlie, RIP, Maria Louise and Catherine (Tommy Joe) and son-in-law, Damian. grandfather to the adored and cherished Charlie and Esme (‘the joys of my life’).

Mourned by his sisters and brother, Cathal, Anne, Mary, Amelia and Shelia, RIP, also by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many nieces, nephews, Godsons and friends. After a life spent helping so many fellow humans, he will be missed too by many in Ireland, England, Europe and especially in his beloved Zambia.

In repose at Newmarket Co-Op Funeralcare. Visits by appointment only. Funeral Mass will take place at Our Lady Immaculate and St. Etheldreda Catholic Church, Newmarket at 12.30 pm on Tuesday, June 8th.

Family flowers only please, but donations to the cause closest to Barney’s heart would be welcome via the ‘Direct Aid for Africa’ website www.dafa.ie/donate. Any enquiries to Newmarket Co-op Funeralcare on (+44 (0)1638 664106.

Unfortunately, due to the current restrictions, Mass and graveside attendance is by invitation only. For those unable to attend the service it will be live streamed via the church website, http://www.olise.co.uk/wordpress/

Thanks to the DAFA family, racing community and all of those who helped Barney.