SWIFT, Sharon (née Campbell), Kinmore, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, died Saturday, 10th April peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Darling wife of Leo and devoted mother to Luke, Euan and Lucia. Loving daughter of Peter and the late Breege (née McAvinue), RIP. Dearly beloved sister of Ciaran (Rhoda), Catherine (Anthony Lyons), Veronica (Michael Heaney), Michael (Grace), Collette (Stephen McGovern), and Leo (Kiara).

Reposing at her late residence until removal on Monday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church Brookeborough for 11 am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in Holy Cross cemetery, Lisnaskea.

Sharon will be sadly missed by Leo, Luke, Euan and Lucia. Her father, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and a large circle of family and friends.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Marie Curie, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLA.

Owing to Covid-19 regulations the house and funeral will be private please to family and relatives. Sharon’s cortége will travel to and from Brookeborough via Lisnaskea / Brookeborough Road