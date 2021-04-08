SWIFT, Francie

SWIFT – The death has occurred of Francie Swift, Tattygormican, Roslea, Co. Fermanagh, 6th April 2021. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Rosemary. Dearly beloved father of Celine and Gerrie, devoted grandfather of Cathal, Aileen and Finbarr and loving brother of Dettie.

May his unforgettable Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home Thursday evening until removal on Saturday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at St. Tierney’s Chapel, Roslea for funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private to family, please.

Francie’s funeral Mass and burial will be celebrated in the presence of family and relatives (restricted to 25 people).

Francie’s funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/roslea. Anyone wishing to pay their respects may do so as the funeral cortège travels from his home to the chapel on Saturday morning, adhering to current guidelines and social distancing or leave a message in the condolence below.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters, grandchildren, sister and entire circle of family and friends.