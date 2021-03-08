WRIGHT, Michael – suddenly and peacefully at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, sons Steve (Caroline), Alan (Joanne), Barry (Elizabeth), grandchildren Chloe, Adam, James, Cian, Claire, Jack and Aoife, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he Rest In Peace

Remains will leave his residence on Tuesday at 1.15 pm to arrive at Saint John’s Church, Florencecourt via Dernacrieve Cross for funeral service at 2 pm. Burial will take place in Kinawley New Cemetery at 3 pm approx.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines Michael’s wake and funeral service will be private to family only. Those who would like to attend but are unable to do so are asked to leave their condolences for the family in the condolence below.

Those who wish to show their support along the route are asked to do so by social distancing in a safe manner.

Michael’s family wish to express their appreciation for your understanding at this difficult time.