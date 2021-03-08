+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

WRIGHT, Michael

Posted: 7:02 pm March 8, 2021

WRIGHT, Michael – suddenly and peacefully at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, sons Steve (Caroline), Alan (Joanne), Barry (Elizabeth), grandchildren Chloe, Adam, James, Cian, Claire, Jack and Aoife, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he Rest In Peace

Remains will leave his residence on Tuesday at 1.15 pm to arrive at Saint John’s Church, Florencecourt via Dernacrieve Cross for funeral service at 2 pm. Burial will take place in Kinawley New Cemetery at 3 pm approx.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines Michael’s wake and funeral service will be private to family only. Those who would like to attend but are unable to do so are asked to leave their condolences for the family in the condolence below.

Those who wish to show their support along the route are asked to do so by social distancing in a safe manner.

Michael’s family wish to express their appreciation for your understanding at this difficult time.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA