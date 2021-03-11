McDERMOTT, Bernard Robert (Sonny) – peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen.

May Sonny’s gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Pre-deceased by his mother Mary Kate, cousins Benny and Kathleen.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his cousins Tommy, Bridie, Sarah and entire circle of family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home until removal on Saturday morning at 10 am to arrive at St. Tierney’s Chapel, Roslea for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please.

Sonny’s Funeral Mass and burial will be celebrated in the presence of his family and relatives, (restricted to 25). Anyone wishing to pay their respects may do so as the funeral cortège travels from his home to the chapel on Saturday morning adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Sonny’s funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/roslea. Anyone wishing to leave a message of condolence below.