McCUSKER, Jean Pauline – March 18th, 2021 (peacefully) at her home, 45 Brackvede Park, Enniskillen. Beloved wife of the late John, dearly loved mother of Jonathan (Liz), Julie-Ann (David), Jeffrey (Vicky) and the late Jeanette (Darren), devoted grandmother to Leigh, Daniel, Ethan, Karla, Alex, Evan, George, Megan, Tori, William and Alfy, dear sister of Ruby, Eileen and the late Doreen, Cecil and May.



Please note due to the current Government circumstances and advice regarding Covid-19 the family home, funeral and burial will be private. The service will be live streamed on Saturday, 20th March at 12 noon from St. Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen http://enniskillencathedral.com/ website.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St. Macartin’s Cathedral Roof Repair Fund. Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors and sent to 41 Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74-7DP, or donate online via wtmorrison.com website.



Lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle.