INGRAM, John – Carrarod, Belturbet, Co. Cavan and formerly, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. Died Tuesday, 16th March, peacefully in hospital. Beloved husband of the late Catherine (née Doyle), RIP, and loving brother of Bridget (Maguire), Philomena (McGrory) and Willie. Pre-deceased by his brothers Benny, Jimmy, Dick and his sisters Greta (Hyland), Betty (Ferden), Jean (O’Sullivan), Vera (McMahon) and Mary (Maguire).

Reposing at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LB until removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 am, to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Will be sadly missed by his brother, sisters, sister-in-law Nora, nieces, nephews, and a large family circle.

John’s funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservicestvHolyCross ChurchLisnaskea.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Drumlin House, Cootehill, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LA.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, John’s wake, funeral Mass and burial will be restricted to family and close friends only. John’s family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sad and sensitive time.