+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

DEVINE, Mary

Posted: 6:35 pm March 10, 2021

DEVINE, Mary (nee McBride) – 48 Carrowshee Park, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. Died Wednesday, 10th March 2021, peacefully in the County Care Home, Enniskillen. Beloved wife of Paddy and devoted mother to Martin (Gail), Desmond (Caroline), Paul (Aisling), Malcolm, Patrick, Raymond and pre-deceased by her son Sean, RIP. Loving sister of Eileen Caughey (Newtownbutler).

Mary’s Funeral Mass and burial will take place on Friday morning at 11 am in Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Mary’s Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only.

The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time. Mary’s funeral Mass can be viewed by family and friends on Churchservices.tv Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea.

Mary will be sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large family circle.

Our Lady of Knock pray for her

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA