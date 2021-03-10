DEVINE, Mary (nee McBride) – 48 Carrowshee Park, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. Died Wednesday, 10th March 2021, peacefully in the County Care Home, Enniskillen. Beloved wife of Paddy and devoted mother to Martin (Gail), Desmond (Caroline), Paul (Aisling), Malcolm, Patrick, Raymond and pre-deceased by her son Sean, RIP. Loving sister of Eileen Caughey (Newtownbutler).

Mary’s Funeral Mass and burial will take place on Friday morning at 11 am in Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Mary’s Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only.

The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time. Mary’s funeral Mass can be viewed by family and friends on Churchservices.tv Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea.

Mary will be sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large family circle.

Our Lady of Knock pray for her