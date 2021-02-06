O’REILLY, Sinead – Barnhill, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Friday, 5th February 2021, following a short illness in hospital. Darling daughter of Joe and Janet (née Connolly) and loving sister of Francis (Megan) and Jenny (Colin Elliott). Devoted auntie to Jodie, Lucy, Jamie and Alfie.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions Sinead’s Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family and close friends only.

The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time.

Sinead’s Funeral Mass will be held in Holy Cross Church on Monday, 8th February at 11 am and can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sinead will be sorely missed by her mother, father, brother, sister, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, her work colleagues in Waterways Ireland and a large circle of family and friends.