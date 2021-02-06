+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

O’REILLY, Sinead

Posted: 4:37 pm February 6, 2021

O’REILLY, Sinead – Barnhill, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Friday, 5th February 2021, following a short illness in hospital. Darling daughter of Joe and Janet (née Connolly) and loving sister of Francis (Megan) and Jenny (Colin Elliott). Devoted auntie to Jodie, Lucy, Jamie and Alfie.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions Sinead’s Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family and close friends only.

The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time.

Sinead’s Funeral Mass will be held in Holy Cross Church on Monday, 8th February at 11 am and can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sinead will be sorely missed by her mother, father, brother, sister, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, her work colleagues in Waterways Ireland and a large circle of family and friends.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA