+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

O’HANLON, Anne

Posted: 6:36 pm February 16, 2021

O’HANLON, Anne – (Harold’s Cross, Dublin and late of Moorlough, Donagh, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh), February 14th, 2021 (peacefully) in St. James’ Hospital.

Sadly missed by her brothers Jimmy and Brian, niece, nephews, extended family and many close friends.

In accordance with current Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping our family and friends safe Anne’s funeral will take place privately on Wednesday, 17th February and can be viewed at 12 noon on https://vimeo.com/event/139693

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA