O’HANLON, Anne – (Harold’s Cross, Dublin and late of Moorlough, Donagh, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh), February 14th, 2021 (peacefully) in St. James’ Hospital.

Sadly missed by her brothers Jimmy and Brian, niece, nephews, extended family and many close friends.

In accordance with current Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping our family and friends safe Anne’s funeral will take place privately on Wednesday, 17th February and can be viewed at 12 noon on https://vimeo.com/event/139693