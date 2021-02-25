GALLAGHER, Charlie

GALLAGHER – The death has occurred of Charlie Gallagher, Cashel Road, Scribbagh, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, in his 100th year.

Remains will arrive to St. Patrick’s Church, Holywell, Belcoo, on Friday for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Cashel, Garrison. Mass may be viewed on St. Patrick’s Church webcam.

Due to the present regulations house, funeral Mass and interment are private to family only. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortège makes its way to Holywell Church and then as the cortège proceeds after Mass for burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Cashel.

Sadly missed and loved forever by his sorrowing daughters Marie (Sean), Vera (Frank), Chris (Ken), Nuala (Gerry), Breda (Mickey) much loved grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces, his family circle and friends. Messages of condolence may be left below. Enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.