DONEGAN, William (Willie) – died peacefully at home, Kilnakirk, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh on Wednesday, 3rd February 2021. Reposing at his late residence until removal on Friday morning, 5th February for Funeral Mass at 11 am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to the COVID-19 Government regulations Willie’s wake, funeral and burial with be strictly private to family only. Please make sure all social distancing is adhered to.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler .