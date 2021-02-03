+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

DONEGAN, William (Willie)

Posted: 6:19 pm February 3, 2021

DONEGAN, William (Willie) – died peacefully at home, Kilnakirk, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh on Wednesday, 3rd February 2021. Reposing at his late residence until removal on Friday morning, 5th February for Funeral Mass at 11 am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to the COVID-19 Government regulations Willie’s wake, funeral and burial with be strictly private to family only. Please make sure all social distancing is adhered to.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler .

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA