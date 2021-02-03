+44 (0)28 6632 2066
DOLAN, Eamonn

Posted: 6:21 pm February 3, 2021

DOLAN, Eamonn – 1st February 2021, suddenly whilst walking. Beloved husband of his recently deceased wife Patricia and much loved father of Karen (Garth), Myles (Helder), Mathew (Lucia) and Edward (Anna), brother of Maureen, Bridie, Brendan, Carmel, Aidan and the late Gerry, RIP. A devoted granda to his seven grand kids.

Due to current restrictions, the family home, Requiem Mass and burial will be private to family members only please. Requiem Mass may be viewed on Thursday, 4th February 2021 on St. Michael’s Parish webcam. Burial will take place in Maguiresbridge.

Deeply regretted by his entire family circle.

Donations in lieu if desired to ‘Concern Worldwide’, or www.justgiving.com/eamonndolan

May Eamonn Rest In Peace

