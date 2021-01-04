SHEERIN, John James – RIP, formally the Fort Lodge Hotel and Marlbank Florencecourt, died 2nd January 2021. Removal on Tuesday morning via Belcoo at 10:15 am via Blacklion and Florencecourt to arrive in St. Patrick’s Church, Killesher for 11 am Funeral Mass. Interment in adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Deeply regretted by his family.

Anyone wanting to pay respects can stand along the road of the cortége of the Funeral.

Sadly due to Covid-19 restrictions the funeral and interment is private to family only. Anyone wanting to leave a sympathy notice can do so on this web site