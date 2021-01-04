+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

SHEERIN, John James

Posted: 1:32 pm January 4, 2021

SHEERIN, John James – RIP, formally the Fort Lodge Hotel and Marlbank Florencecourt, died 2nd January 2021. Removal on Tuesday morning via Belcoo at 10:15 am via Blacklion and Florencecourt to arrive in St. Patrick’s Church, Killesher for 11 am Funeral Mass. Interment in adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Deeply regretted by his family.

Anyone wanting to pay respects can stand along the road of the cortége of the Funeral.

Sadly due to Covid-19 restrictions the funeral and interment is private to family only. Anyone wanting to leave a sympathy notice can do so on this web site

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA