PRUNTY, Joe Pat

Posted: 4:10 pm January 30, 2021

PRUNTY, Joe Pat – peacefully in Gortnacharn Nursing Home. Reposing at his residence until removal on Sunday at 12.15 pm to arrive at The Immaculate Conception Church, Newtownbutler for 1 pm funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Angela, children John, Edel (Raymond), Maria, Nora (David) and Joseph, grandchildren Bernard, David, Molly, Thomas and James and entire family circle.

In accordance with Diocesan and NHS guidance in respect of the Covid-19, Joe Pat’s wake, funeral and burial will be restricted to family and close friends only. Joe Pat’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services website.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace

