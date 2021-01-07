O’ROURKE, Margaret (née Conlon) – Trasna Island, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Thursday, 8th January 2021, peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Beloved wife of Francie and devoted mother to Kevin and Ciaran (Clodagh), loving sister of Gabie (Veronica), Frank (Nellie), Paddy (May), James, Rosie (Brady), Elizabeth (John Falsey), Eileen (Liam Curran). Pre-deceased by her brother Willie, sisters Alice McGoldrick, Mary Gavin and Claire Reilly, RIP.

Margaret will be sadly missed by her husband, sons, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Margaret’s cortége will travel on Saturday morning from Enniskillen via Derrylin, and Trasna Island to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 10.40 am for Funeral Mass at 11 am.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects to the family may do so along the route to the Church as Margaret’s Funeral Mass and burial are private to family only.

