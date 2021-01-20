+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

McPARTLAND, John

Posted: 7:51 pm January 20, 2021

McPARTLAND – The death has occurred of John McPartland, Knocknashangan, Garrison Co. Fermanagh and formerly of Raheelin, Kiltyclogher Co. Leitrim, peacefully at home in his 92nd year. Dear husband of the late Mary Ann and much loved father of Kevin, Eamon and Dolores.

Due to Government guidelines family home, funeral Mass and burial are strictly private to family only. Those wishing to pay their respects, ensuring social distancing, may do so on Friday morning as the cortége proceeds from Garrison at 10.30 am en-route to St. Joseph’s Church, Cashel for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison or any family member. Messages of condolence may be left below or via the funeral Director Peter Carty at cartydevenish@yahoo.co.uk

Forever loved and deeply missed by Kevin and Josephine, Eamon and Eithne, Dolores and Martin, his beloved grandchildren, the entire family circle and all his friends.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA