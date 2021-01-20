McPARTLAND, John

McPARTLAND – The death has occurred of John McPartland, Knocknashangan, Garrison Co. Fermanagh and formerly of Raheelin, Kiltyclogher Co. Leitrim, peacefully at home in his 92nd year. Dear husband of the late Mary Ann and much loved father of Kevin, Eamon and Dolores.

Due to Government guidelines family home, funeral Mass and burial are strictly private to family only. Those wishing to pay their respects, ensuring social distancing, may do so on Friday morning as the cortége proceeds from Garrison at 10.30 am en-route to St. Joseph’s Church, Cashel for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison or any family member. Messages of condolence may be left below or via the funeral Director Peter Carty at cartydevenish@yahoo.co.uk

Forever loved and deeply missed by Kevin and Josephine, Eamon and Eithne, Dolores and Martin, his beloved grandchildren, the entire family circle and all his friends.