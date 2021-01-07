+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

LEBLIQUE, Alan

Posted: 7:13 pm January 7, 2021

LEBLIQUE, Alan – January 4th, 2021, (late of Dublin 8 and Enniskillen). Beloved husband and best friend of Patrick, loving son of Sheila Parker and stepfather Kevin, much loved brother of Gerry, Stephen and Paul.

Sadly missed by his sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives and many friends.

In line with Government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings a small private funeral will be held. For those who cannot attend the funeral service due to the current restrictions, you can view the service this Monday, January 11th at 4 pm by the following link https://vimeo.com/event/153499 or if you would like to leave a message of sympathy on our condolence section for the family – https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/.

No flowers please.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA