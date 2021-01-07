LEBLIQUE, Alan – January 4th, 2021, (late of Dublin 8 and Enniskillen). Beloved husband and best friend of Patrick, loving son of Sheila Parker and stepfather Kevin, much loved brother of Gerry, Stephen and Paul.

Sadly missed by his sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives and many friends.

In line with Government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings a small private funeral will be held. For those who cannot attend the funeral service due to the current restrictions, you can view the service this Monday, January 11th at 4 pm by the following link https://vimeo.com/event/153499 or if you would like to leave a message of sympathy on our condolence section for the family – https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/.

No flowers please.