DRUMM, Sean

DRUMM – The sudden death has occurred of Sean Drumm, Drummetta Road, Aghalane, Teemore Co. Fermanagh, 2nd January 2021 in his 69th year.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Mary (née Melanophy), sons Ronan and Colm, their partners Aideen and Tara, grandson Aodan, brother Francis and sisters Moira, Sheila, Rosaleen, Carmel and Christina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family home at Drumetta Road is private to friends and family only, please.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, to RNLI Search and Rescue.