TIMONEY, Frank

Posted: 7:11 pm December 19, 2020

TIMONEY – The death has occurred of Frank Timoney, Loughside Road, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh peacefully at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald on Saturday, 19th December.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, 22nd December at 11 am in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to the covid restrictions house, Mass and burial are strictly private to family only. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so before Mass as the cortége proceeds along the Loughside Road to the Church. Messages of Condolence may be left below.

Forever loved and always missed by his dear wife Mary, his loving sons Peter, Pearse and Gavin, his dear sister Helena, his beloved grandchildren Cora, Rory and Lucy and the entire extended family.

All enquiries to Peter Carty, Loughside Road, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh.

