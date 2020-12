STEWART, Joe – 40 Hudson Heights, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, RIP, suddenly at his residence.

Loving son of the late Johnny and Vera, brother of Mary, Maggie, Marie, Ann, Herbie and the late Benny and Vera.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Any enquiries to Jim Barnett, Funeral Directors. Tel: 07866 – 511860 or Ederney (028) 686 31471