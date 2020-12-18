ROONEY, Maureen (née Connolly) – peacefully in the loving care of her family. Dearly beloved wife of Terry and much loved mother of Evelyn (Malachy), Carmel (Sean), Paula (Patsy), Ciaran (Caroline) and Cathal (Emma). Devoted nanny of Eimear, Donal, Niall, Gary, Elisha, Cerian, Charlie, Jenna, Éire, Harry and Noah. Loving sister of Kathleen, Ann, Margaret, John and Michael.

May her gentle Soul rest in peace

Reposing at her home until removal on Sunday morning at 9.30 am to arrive at St. Tierney’s Chapel, Roslea for Funeral Mass at 10.30 am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Home and wake private to family and neighbours.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects may do so in accordance with the current guidelines and social distancing rules as the funeral cortége travels from Drummerheave to St. Tierney’s Chapel on Sunday morning.

Maureen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/roslea. Anyone wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family please use book below.

Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and entire family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the Chapel Restoration Fund.