PADIAN, Luke

Posted: 7:30 pm December 12, 2020

PADIAN, Luke – 110 Dooneen Road, Glengesh, Tempo, Co. Fermanagh, BT94-3GX, peacefully, 10th December 2020, at home in the care of his loving family. Dearly beloved husband of the late Kathleen and dearly loved father of Mary Mitchel (Robbie), Kathleen Beggan (Paul), Rita Loughran (Colum, RIP), Malachy (Rebecca) and Luke (Anita). Brother of the late Tom, Mick, Mary and Rita.

Reposing at his late residence until removal on Monday, 14th December at 10.15 am to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tempo for Mass at 11 am, followed by interment in Edenmore Cemetery, Tempo.

Deeply regretted by all his loving family, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and Fermanagh and Rosscomon, friends, neighbours and extended family.

Owing to current regulations, the house, Mass and interment is for family and relatives.

Our Lady, Queen of Heaven pray for him

