O’BRIEN, Shane – Mulleek Road, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-2BX, 7th December 2020, tragically in Pretoria, South Africa. Adored and only son of his heartbroken parents Tommy and Siobhan. Fondly remembered by his uncles, aunts, cousins and all his many friends and colleagues at home and throughout the world.

Shane’s funeral cortege will proceed from the family home on Sunday at 12 noon via Belleek, Garrison, Belcoo, Bellanaleck, Derrylin to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium for 3 pm celebration of his life.

Due to Government regulations regarding Covid-19, the family home and cremation is to private to family and close friends. Those wishing to pay their respects to the family may do so as the cortége proceeds from his home to the crematorium whilst maintaining a 2 metre social distancing; please use face coverings at all times.

Those who would have liked to attend but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence at the bottom of this page.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Directors, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. Tel: 07703 – 210437 or (028) 686 58239.

Maximum number allowed at the crematorium is 25 people.