Family Notices Header

McMANUS, Rose Alice

Posted: 8:35 pm December 10, 2020

McMANUS, Rose Alice (née Dolan) – Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, BT92-4FD, RIP, peacefully at home, 10th December 2020 in the loving care of Her family. Beloved wife of Andy, loved and cherished mother of Frankie (Anne), Patrick (Shirley), Dessie (Rosie), Andrea (Mathew), John, Barry (Sheila), Thomas (Meadhbh), Dear grandmother of eighteen grandchildren.

Removal on Saturday, 12th December at 11 am to arrive in St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Interment in adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Marie Curie Nurses c/o McNulty Funeral Directors, Enniskillen or any family member.

Please note due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19 the house, Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only

