+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

McBRIEN, Ann

Posted: 8:01 pm December 26, 2020

McBRIEN, Ann (née Murray) – Coragh, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh, Friday, 25th December 2020, unexpectedly. Dear wife of Seamus and loving father of Michelle, Paul, Simone and late baby James.

Remains will arrive at St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin on Monday morning for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by private cremation.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughters, son, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

House and funeral Mass strictly private as per current Covid regulations.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o Patrick Blake, Funeral Directors, Derrylin.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA