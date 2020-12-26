McBRIEN, Ann (née Murray) – Coragh, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh, Friday, 25th December 2020, unexpectedly. Dear wife of Seamus and loving father of Michelle, Paul, Simone and late baby James.

Remains will arrive at St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin on Monday morning for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by private cremation.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughters, son, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

House and funeral Mass strictly private as per current Covid regulations.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o Patrick Blake, Funeral Directors, Derrylin.