DOHERTY, Gemma

DOHERTY – The death has occurred of Gemma Doherty, 1 Glenashaver Road, Knockraven, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-4AA, suddenly at her residence.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 am in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, followed by private cremation at 3.30 pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Due to the present Covid regulations, house, Mass and Crematorium are strictly private to family only. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so maintaining social distance as the remains leave the church at 2 pm, Monday proceeding through Garrison via Belcoo on route to Cavan.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Willowbridge School, Enniskillen, c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-4BY. Messages of Condolence may be left below.

Forever loved and sadly missed by her dear husband Kevin, her beloved children John, Michael, Catherine and Luke, her loving mother Rita, her dear brother Martin, half brothers Mark and Gary, half sisters Joy and Karen and the extended family.