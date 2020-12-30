CONNOLLY, Eamon – Drumboghena, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, Wednesday, 30th December 2020, peacefully at home in the loving care of his family. Devoted husband to Bonnie (née McKiernan), loving father of John and adored grandad of Tiernan, brother of Paddy, Sue (McDaid), Martin, Joe, Marie (McEntee), Vinney, Eileen (Fox) and pre-deceased by his brother Jimmy.

Reposing at the family home until removal on Friday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter-in-law, Siobhan, grandson, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in law, aunt Eileen (McMahon), nieces, nephews, cousins and a large family circle.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions Eamon’s wake house, funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only. Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Eamon may do so on route to the church on Friday morning.

The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time.

Eamon’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services via webcam Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler.