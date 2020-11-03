OWENS, Francie

OWENS – The death has occurred of Francie Owens, 89 Arney Road, Skea, Arney, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at his residence.

Remains will be removed from his residence at 10 30 am Thursday to arrive in St. Mary’s Church, Arney for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to the present situation, house, Mass, funeral and interment are private to family only. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortège proceeds along the way to the church.

Deeply regretted by his loving son Colin, dear daughters Tanya, Lisa and Laura, beloved partner Carmel, dear brothers and sisters, much loved grandchildren, family circle and friends.

Messages of condolence may be left below.