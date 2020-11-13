McGARRIGLE, Anthony

McGARRIGLE – The death has occurred of Anthony McGarrigle, Farncassidy, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh.

Due to the current situation house, Mass, Funeral and Cemetery are strictly private to family only.

Remains will arrive on Monday to St. John the Baptist Church, Toura for 11 am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The family regret the limitations of the present situation, and look forward to better days.

Forever loved and always missed by his beloved wife Susan his dear sons Barry and Shane and loving daughter Michelle. Always in the hearts of his sisters, family circle and his many friends.

