KEENAN, Daniel (Dan) – Laragan, Roscor, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, November 19th, peacefully in his 85th year. Beloved son of the late Jimmy and Mary, loving brother of Paddy, Mary, Bridget, Roseleen, Agnes, John, Michael, Annie, predeceased by his brother Laurence, and sister Kathleen.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace

A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with current Government guidelines. A memorial Mass for Dan will take place at a later date.

We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. Please leave your personal message for Dan’s family on the condolence section below or p.mccauley@btopenworld.com .

