O’HARE, Cyril

Posted: 8:22 pm October 29, 2020

O’HARE, Cyril – (Enniskillen and formerly Hannahstown), 29th October 2020, peacefully. Barranderry Heights. Loving husband of Rita and dear father of Brendan, Una, Conor, Ronan and Ashling.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 12 noon in St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen, followed by burial, approx. 3.30 pm at St Joseph’s Church, Hannahstown.

House strictly private.

Mass restricted to immediate family only. Please adhere to social distancing outside St. Michael’s and St. Joseph’s.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, son and daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family circle.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St. Vincent de Paul, c/o Patrick Blake Funeral Directors, Enniskillen or any family member.

