O’BRIEN, Daniel – Cleenish Park, Enniskillen, peacefully, 2nd October 2020, in the loving care of the palliative care staff, Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly beloved husband of Mary O’Brien and loving father of Stephen (Sally) and Stephanie (Fearghal Phillips), devoted grandfather to Eva, Sean, Hannah, Cara, Aimee, Jessie and baby Katie.

Reposing at McKeegan’s Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen, BT74-6AN on Sunday and Monday from 5 pm until 7 pm. Mass on Tuesday morning in St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen, at 11 am, followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Deeply regretted by all his loving family, grandchildren, extended family Belleek and Garrison.

Owing to current regulations, strict social distancing must be observed at all times. Funeral home, Mass and cremation for immediate family, relatives and close friends. Messages of sympathy from those who regrettably cannot attend due current restrictions may be left in the condolences section below.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Palliative Care Ward, Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, c/o John McKeegan Undertaker.