MAGUIRE, Packie

Posted: 5:43 pm October 16, 2020

MAGUIRE – The death has occurred peacefully at Millcroft Private Nursing Home, Enniskillen of Packie Maguire, Dernacross, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 am in Mary Queen of Peace Church, Garrison followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the present situation house, Mass and Funeral is private to family only.

Deeply regretted and forever remembered by all his family and friends. Messages of condolence may be left below and any enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

