FERGUSON, Hugh (Hugo)

FERGUSON – The death has occurred of Hugh (Hugo) Ferguson, Gurteen Road, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh.

Remains will be removed from his residence on Monday to arrive in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison for 11 am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to the present situation house, Funeral Mass and interment are private to family only. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so on Monday morning as the cortége proceeds through the village to the church.

Deeply regretted and forever loved by daughter Majella (Terry), son Raymond (Doroca), grandchildren, sister Angela, brothers Paddy, Michael, Brendan and Peter; pre-deceased by his beloved wife Mary, dear brother Jim and always remembered by sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, family circle and friends.

Messages of condolence may be left below.