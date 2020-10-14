BEGGAN, Joseph – suddenly at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Pre-deceased by his parents Joseph and Mary Ellen, brother Jim and sister Cecilia. Dearly beloved husband of Patricia and much loved father of Joseph (Kate), Lisa (Michael) and Ryan (Hazel), grandfather of Aoibhe, Faye, Arlo and Quinn. Loving brother of Mary, Kathleen, Angela, Michael and Martina.

Reposing at his home (Main Street) tomorrow, Thursday from 3 pm to 9 pm, removal on Friday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Tierney’s Chapel, Roslea for funeral Mass at 11 am, followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium.

Due to current restrictions on funerals Joseph’s home and Funeral Mass will be private to family and close friends.

Joseph’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.ie/roslea. Anyone wishing to leave a message of condolence please use book below.

Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, brother, sisters, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law and entire circle of family and friends.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired, to MacMillan Cancer Support.