McKENNA, Raymond – (Kinawley), 38 Shanvalley Road, Kinawley, BT92-4GT, 16th September 2020, peacefully. Dear husband of Frances and loving father to Eibhin, Lorcan, Oisin and Rión, son of Rosaleen and brother of Patricia, Rosemary, Paul, Helen, Brenda and Damien and pre-deceased by his father Bernard and his brother Patrick who died in infancy.

House and Funeral Mass as per current Covid-19 Guidance. Remains reposing at his home from tomorrow (Thursday) until removal on Friday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley followed by burial in St. Naile’s New Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, mother, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, c/o Patrick Blake Funeral Directors, Derrylin.