McALISTER, Thomas (Tom)

Posted: 7:27 pm September 27, 2020

McALISTER, Thomas (Tom) – September 26th, 2020, peacefully in hospital. Dearly beloved husband of the late Mary, 204 Cavan Road, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh and dear father of Jennifer, Aubrey, Ivan and Cyril.

Due to Covid, the house and Funeral will be strictly private. For those wishing to pay their respects along the route the funeral will be leaving the home on Monday at 2 pm for Galloon Parish Church, Newtownbutler.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Galloon Parish Church and Cardiac Unit, South West Acute Hospital.

Deeply regretted by all his family.

