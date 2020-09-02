CORRIGAN, Paddy

CORRIGAN – The death has occurred of Paddy Corrigan, Coranerk, Derrygonnelly, Co. Fermanagh, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen.

Due to the present circumstances house, Mass and funeral will be private to family and friends only and the Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchservicestv/derrygonnelly.

Those wishing to pay their respects, while adhering to social distancing, may do so as the funeral cortège proceeds, leaving the family home at 10.30 am on Thursday to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Derrygonnelly for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted and forever missed by sons Michael and Donal (Anna) and by his beloved grandchildren Alannah, Nessa and Cian, brother-in-law Frank, nephews, nieces, family circle and friends. Messages of sympathy may be left below.