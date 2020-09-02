+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

CORRIGAN, Paddy

Posted: 8:20 pm September 2, 2020

CORRIGAN – The death has occurred of Paddy Corrigan, Coranerk, Derrygonnelly, Co. Fermanagh, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen.

Due to the present circumstances house, Mass and funeral will be private to family and friends only and the Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchservicestv/derrygonnelly.

Those wishing to pay their respects, while adhering to social distancing, may do so as the funeral cortège proceeds, leaving the family home at 10.30 am on Thursday to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Derrygonnelly for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted and forever missed by sons Michael and Donal (Anna) and by his beloved grandchildren Alannah, Nessa and Cian, brother-in-law Frank, nephews, nieces, family circle and friends. Messages of sympathy may be left below.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA