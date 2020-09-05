+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

BOYLE, Brendan

Posted: 6:30 pm September 5, 2020

BOYLE, Brendan – peacefully, in the South West Acute Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Reposing at his late residence, Tattymore, Roslea from 2 pm until 9 pm today, Saturday and again tomorrow, Sunday from 2 pm until 9 pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10 am to arrive at St. Tierney’s Church, Roslea for 11 am funeral Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Lorraine (Gary) and Brenda (Ruairí) his son Raymond, sister Maureen and brothers Eamonn and Oliver. Pre-deceased by his wife Rosemond and sister Edda.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Macmillan Nurses, c/o Paul Mohan, Funeral Director.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA