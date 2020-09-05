BOYLE, Brendan – peacefully, in the South West Acute Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Reposing at his late residence, Tattymore, Roslea from 2 pm until 9 pm today, Saturday and again tomorrow, Sunday from 2 pm until 9 pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10 am to arrive at St. Tierney’s Church, Roslea for 11 am funeral Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Lorraine (Gary) and Brenda (Ruairí) his son Raymond, sister Maureen and brothers Eamonn and Oliver. Pre-deceased by his wife Rosemond and sister Edda.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Macmillan Nurses, c/o Paul Mohan, Funeral Director.