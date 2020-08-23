SHEERIN, Jack (Big Jack) – Anneville Crescent, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly of Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, 23rd August 2020, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.Beloved husband of the late Mary and loving dad to Ann and Mary.

Sadly missed by his loving daughters, son-in-law Terence, Ann’s partner Johnny, grandchildren Andrew and Rachel, great grandson Bobby, sister Josie, brother Austin, sister-in-law Betty, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Jack’s Funeral will be private for family and close friends. It will be streamed live from Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 12.30 pm on Wednesday on ww.saintpetersdrogheda.ie

For those who cannot attend due to these restrictions, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below.