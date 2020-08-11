McBARRON, John – (Creamery House Kesh / Arney) peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital 10th August 2020, RIP. Loving son of the late Thomas and Sarah, RIP, beloved brother of the late Hugh, RIP.

John’s funeral cortége will leave McKervey’s Funeral Home, Ederney on Wednesday at 2.40 pm arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Ederney for Requiem Mass at 3 pm, burial afterwards in Arney Cemetery.

Regrettably due to Covid Regulations the Funeral Mass and burial are private.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects can do so whilst maintaining social distancing as the funeral makes it journey to the church.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his relatives, friends and staff in Creamery House.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace