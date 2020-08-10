MAGUIRE, Claude, RIP, (TC Autos, Omagh), 64/66 Main Street, Irvinestown Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at his late residence, 10th August 2020. Loving husband of Angela (McElholm), beloved father of Claire (Michael Kerrigan) Edward, Claude (Jenny) Austen (Cara) Damien (Joanne) and Ross (Paula), cherished brother of John, Peter, Paul, Conor, William, Rosemary, Carmel and the late Sarah and Bernadette, RIP, devoted grandfather of Carl, Jessica, Emily, Charlie, Finn, Eddie, Anna, Danny, James and Claudia.

Regrettably due to COVID-19 guidelines, the family home, funeral and burial are private. Claude will leave his late residence on Wednesday morning, 12th August at 10.30 am arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for 11 am Requiem Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The family would welcome those wishing to pay their respects to do so whilst maintaining safe social distancing as the funeral cortège makes its journey to the church.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie/Alzheimer’s Society, c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughter, sons, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, grandchildren and entire family circle.

St. Pio Pray For Him