FRIZELLE, Dr. Pamela (Pam) (née Dolan) – Main Street. Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, died Friday, 28th August 2020, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Loving wife of the late Dr. Frank Frizelle and devoted mother to Tom (Helen) Wexford, Jim (Denise), Portstewart, Frank (Carmel), Omagh, Beatrice (Joe McCann), Scotland, Nicky (Linda), Australia, Una (Brendan McKeogh), Lisnaskea and Anne (Dan Trotter) Lisnaskea and pre-deceased by her infant son.

Reposing at her late residence until removal on Monday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am. Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Dr. Pam’s wake, Funeral Mass and burial will be restricted to family and friends only.

She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother-in-law Robert Frizelle, sisters-in-law Nanci Frizelle and Beatrice Devereux (née Frizelle). By her nieces, nephews and a large family circle.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Local branch of St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for her