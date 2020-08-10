+44 (0)28 6632 2066
FOLEY, Isabel

Posted: 8:11 pm August 10, 2020

FOLEY, Isabel (née Maguire) – (formerly of Ederney, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh). Pre-deceased by her loving husband Joe and dear mother of Seamus, Brian, Marie, Breda and Patrick.

Sadly missed by her family, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many dear friends.

May she Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.30 am in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ashbourne. This can be viewed on the Parish webcam. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Montiagh, Ederney, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh (ETA 2/30 pm).

For those who cannot attend due to current restrictions a personal message may be left in the condolence section.

 

