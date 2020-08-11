DONNELLY, Peter – (78 Cloy Road, Ederney Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0JJ), peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, 10th August 2020, RIP. Beloved husband of Marian, loving father of Claire, Gary, Ciaran, Shane, Peter and Seana, cherished brother of Anne, Mairead, Aiden, Kathleen, Maura and the late Francie and Martin, RIP, devoted grandfather of Daire, Shea, Kaiden and Arya.

Regrettably due to COVID-19 the family home, funeral and burial are private.

Peter will leave his late residence on Thursday morning 13th August at 11.15 am arriving at Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Edenclaw Cemetery.

The family would welcome those wishing to pay their respects to do so whilst maintaining safe social distancing as the funeral cortége makes its journey to the church.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul