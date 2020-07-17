TUNNEY, Gilbert Joseph MBE – Enniskillen, formerly of 10 Chanterhill Road, BT74-6DE, died unexpectedly in the South West Acute Hospital on Friday, 17th July 2020. Beloved husband of Winnie (née O’Brien), devoted father of Nessa Straume (Paul), Claire Napier (Kevin), Edel Hill (Jim), Julie, Tracey Hunter (Mark), Gail Clarke (Marshall), Zoe Britton (Conor) and Joelene Abraham (Nicholas), brother to John, Margaret Rayner and the late Hugh, Vincent, Edmund, Kevin, Patricia Scallon, Nuala Kelly and Lawrence.

Gilbert will be reposing in his late residence from 7 pm on Friday, 17th July. Gilbert will leave his late residence at 10.15 am on Monday, 20th July for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen, followed by his interment in Cross Cemetery, Enniskillen.

For those who wish to show a presence along the funeral route Gilbert will travel along the Chanterhill Road, Drumclay Link, Irvinestown Road, Belmore Street and High Street to St. Michael’s Church.

In light of the Coronavirus and in the interests of health and safety within the community, the wake and funeral will be private.

As an alternative, the Funeral Mass can be viewed via the St. Michael’s Church webcam.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sister and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul