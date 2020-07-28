LEONARD, Maureen (née Cullen) – 27th July 2020, Tilery Care Home, Florencecourt and late of Corralea, Belcoo.

Sadly missed by her loving son Conor, her daughter-in-law Geraldine, her grandchildren Seamus, Aidan and Áine, her brother Michael and sisters Hannah and Roasleen, Pre-deceased by her loving husband Con, dearest granddaughter Siobhan, and her sister Peggy.

Due to current regulations the family home and funeral will be private to family members and relatives only please.

Those wishing to pay their respects may do so along the route to the church. Maureen’s remains will leave her family home on Wednesday at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Holywell, Belcoo, for 11 am Funeral Mass.

Deeply regretted by her loving son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Anyone wishing to leave a message of sympathy may do so on the condolence at the bottom of this page.

May her gentle Soul rest in peace